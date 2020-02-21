Play

The Red Wings claimed Goloubef off waivers Friday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Goloubef has bounced between leagues while with the Senators this season, but he may have a more regular role as a member of Detroit's depleted defensive corps. Nonetheless, he's only picked up seven points in 62 games over the past three campaigns, so there's no reason for him to be on fantasy owners' radars.

