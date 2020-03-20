Red Wings' Cody Goloubef: Spare blueliner for Detroit
Goloubef has only drawn into two games with the Red Wings since his waiver claim (from the Senators) on Feb. 21.
An immigration issue caused Goloubef to get a late start with Detroit, but he's been used sparingly anyway. Selected by Columbus in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, Goloubef has compiled 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) between four clubs and 160 games played.
