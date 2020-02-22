Goloubef is dealing with visa issues and won't play Sunday against Calgary, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

Goloubef was claimed off waivers by Detroit on Friday but won't face the Flames. His next opportunity to suit up for his new club will be Tuesday, at home against New Jersey. A limited offensive skillset makes Goloubef a non-factor in fantasy, so no need to monitor this situation.