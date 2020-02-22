Red Wings' Cody Goloubef: Visa issues delaying arrival
Goloubef is dealing with visa issues and won't play Sunday against Calgary, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Goloubef was claimed off waivers by Detroit on Friday but won't face the Flames. His next opportunity to suit up for his new club will be Tuesday, at home against New Jersey. A limited offensive skillset makes Goloubef a non-factor in fantasy, so no need to monitor this situation.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.