Goloubef (visa) will be in the lineup against the Devils on Tuesday, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

Goloubef will be one of seven defesemen in the lineup for the Red Wings on Tuesday and is expected to be log minimal minutes. The 29-year-old has notched just one goal, one helper and 17 shots in 24 outings this year in which he averaged a mere 15:11 of ice time.