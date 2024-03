Hall was sent to Detroit from Boston in exchange for Jared McIsaac on Friday, MLive.com reports.

The Red Wings loaned Hall to AHL Grand Rapids. Hall started the 2023-24 campaign with ECHL Maine, where he registered 11 goals and 20 points in 22 appearances. Hall was promoted to AHL Providence, and managed two goals and six points in 11 contests. Hall will not be able to play for the Red Wings in 2023-24, as it was made after the NHL trade deadline.