Renouf played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto after being recalled earlier in the day.

Renouf's appearance was likely to provide the Wings the ability to rest some of their regular defenders. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut in 2016-17, suiting up for one game, but is a near-lock to be returned to AHL Grand Rapids for the start of the upcoming campaign.

