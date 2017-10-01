Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Recalled Saturday
Renouf played in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Toronto after being recalled earlier in the day.
Renouf's appearance was likely to provide the Wings the ability to rest some of their regular defenders. The 23-year-old made his NHL debut in 2016-17, suiting up for one game, but is a near-lock to be returned to AHL Grand Rapids for the start of the upcoming campaign.
