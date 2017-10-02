Play

Renouf was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, according to TSN.ca.

Renouf hit the ice in the Red Wings final preseason contest Saturday, but evidently didn't show enough to land a spot on the 23-man roster. The blueliner made his NHL debut last season, but will likely spend the bulk of the year in the minors.

