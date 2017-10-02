Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Sent back to minors
Renouf was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, according to TSN.ca.
Renouf hit the ice in the Red Wings final preseason contest Saturday, but evidently didn't show enough to land a spot on the 23-man roster. The blueliner made his NHL debut last season, but will likely spend the bulk of the year in the minors.
More News
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Recalled Saturday•
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Will start next season in minors•
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Reassigned Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: NHL debut on tap Monday•
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Recalled on emergency conditions•
-
Red Wings' Dan Renouf: Healthy following knee injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...