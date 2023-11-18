Sprong scored on a penalty shot in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs as part of the Global Series in Sweden.

The penalty shot was awarded following a ruling that Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly covered the puck in the crease. According to Dave McCarthy of NHL.com, Sprong is now in the books as the first player to score a goal on a penalty shot in a regular-season contest outside of North America. The crafty winger is firmly entrenched in the bottom-six group, but he's managed five goals and five assists through 17 games.