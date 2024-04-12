Sprong earned an assist in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Sprong earned a secondary assist in the second period, but it was his careless center-ice pass that resulted in a Jeff Carter interception and shorthanded tally to put the Penguins up 5-3 early in the third frame. Pittsburgh drafted Sprong in the second round (No. 46 overall) in 2015, but Detroit marks his sixth different NHL franchise. He's cashing out the balance of a one-year deal worth $2 million, and the Wings could end letting him walk as an unrestricted free agent this summer. There's plenty to like about Sprong, a bottom-six contributor, putting up 17 goals and 24 assists through 73 games, but the Wings are so desperately fighting to get into the playoffs and can ill-afford costly turnovers like the one Sprong had Thursday.