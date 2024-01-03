Sprong scored a goal on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.
Both of Sprong's points came with the man advantage. He's earned five points over his last six outings, and he continues to be an effective power-play specialist while seeing even-strength minutes on the fourth line. Sprong is up to 10 goals, 24 points, 90 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances this season.
