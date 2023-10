Sprong recorded an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Flames.

Sprong has picked up a helper in each of the last two contests. The winger is up to four points through six games this season while handling a third-line role at even strength. He's added 13 shots on net, four PIM and a plus-4 rating. He's coming off a 46-point effort in 66 games for the Kraken last year, and it appears he'll be a key depth scorer in his first year with the Red Wings.