Sprong went top shelf for a goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Wild.

Sprong seemed to surprise the Wild defense with his speed, as he opted to take the puck in all alone from center ice and put it past Filip Gustavsson. This was the ninth goal and 22nd point of the season for Sprong, who continues to be a viable fantasy option in deep leagues despite a fourth-line role.

