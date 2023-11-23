Sprong dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- to go with five shots in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Devils.

After lighting the lamp in Sweden the last time the Red Wings laced up the skates, Sprong stayed hot in the team's return to the states. This was Sprong's first multi-point game of the season, and it raised his season point total to 12 through 18 games. Sprong's proving that last season's 46-point breakout in Seattle, which doubled his previous career high, was no fluke.