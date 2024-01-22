Sprong scored a goal on a team-leading six shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Sprong collected a stretch pass from J.T. Compher before beating Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway midway through the second period for the eventual game-winner in the Detroit victory. The 26-year-old Sprong has been on a nice run of late despite his bottom-six role -- he has eight points (three goals, five assists) and 27 shots over his last nine contests. He's up to 12 goals and 30 points through 46 games this season after posting a career-best 46 points last year with Seattle.