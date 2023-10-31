Sprong collected a goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders on Monday.

Sprong has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last six contests, bringing him up to three markers and seven points in 10 outings this year. Those offensive numbers are impressive when measured against his average of 13:33 of ice time over his first nine games this year, though Sprong did see that jump to 17:10 during the Red Wings' latest victory. If the 26-year-old continues to be leaned on like he was Monday, then he might challenge his career highs of 21 goals and 46 points. It remains to be seen if Sprong's heavy use was just an anomaly though, so it'll be worth keeping an eye on him over the next few games.