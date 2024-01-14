Sprong collected an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Kings.

Sprong wasn't on the ice for long (09:32), but he still delivered the primary apple to Robby Fabbri as part of a four-goal run for the Wings in the second period. This has been a very solid campaign for Sprong, as he's cashed in 10 goals, 17 assists and a plus-4 rating. despite averaging just 12:48 of ice time through 42 contests.