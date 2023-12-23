Sprong scored a power-play goal in Friday's 7-6 shootout win over the Flyers.

Sprong made his lone shot count, perfectly deflecting a Moritz Seider attempt for the winger's eighth goal of the season. The bottom-six contributor continues to be a sneaky source of offensive production, as he's up to 20 points, including one goal and four helpers on the power play, through 33 games.