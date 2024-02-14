Sprong logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Oilers.

Sprong set up Joe Veleno's tally in the second period. Over his last 11 games, Sprong has racked up four goals and four assists, including three power-play points. His role with the man advantage continues to make up for his limited ice time at even strength. The winger has 34 points (10 on the power play) with 129 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 52 appearances. He's on track to top his career high of 46 points from last season.