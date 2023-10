Sprong tallied a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

Sprong opened the scoring midway through the first period, punching home a loose puck to give Detroit an early 1-0 lead. The 26-year-old Sprong signed a two-year deal with the Red Wings after breaking out for 21 goals and 46 points with Seattle last season. He'll open the year on the Red Wings' third line with Andrew Copp and Michael Rasmussen while getting some time on the second power-play unit.