Sprong (upper body)) signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Detroit on Saturday, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reports.

Sprong broke out in 2022-23, scoring 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games with Seattle. However, he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Kraken, which allowed the Red Wings to add him as an unrestricted free agent. Sprong could see action in Detroit's bottom-six forward group during the 2023-24 campaign.