Sprong logged two assists and four shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.
Sprong has opened January with back-to-back two-point games. He has three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests. The 26-year-old continues to make the most out of limited ice time, playing most often on the Red Wings' fourth line. He's up to 26 points, 94 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 39 appearances this season.
