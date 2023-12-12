Sprong scored a goal on four shots in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Stars.

With the Red Wings losing forwards at an alarming rate, Sprong moved up to the third line for this contest. He's been steady lately with two goals and three assists over his last six outings. The 26-year-old winger is up to seven tallies, 18 points, 67 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 27 outings. That's a season-long pace of 54 points, which would surpass the career-best 46-point campaign he produced in 2022-23 with the Kraken.