Sprong found the back of the net in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

Sprong, who also scored in the opener, patiently waited around the doorstep and cleaned up an Alex DeBrincat shot that initially caused everyone to lose sight of the puck. Detroit did a major overhaul of its roster in the offseason, including the addition of Sprong, a castoff from the nascent Kraken franchise. Sprong is the type of player who shouldn't be overlooked as a budget option in DFS formats following a career-best season, which included 21 goals and 25 assists and seemingly came out of nowhere.