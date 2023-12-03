Sprong supplied a 5-on-5 goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Sprong has been incredibly efficient in a bottom-six role, as evidenced by him collecting six goals and 10 assists through 23 games. Fantasy managers shouldn't lose sight of the fact that the sneaky utility winger is averaging 1:59 of ice time on the power play for which he's collected four helpers. Best of all, Sprong is on pace to eclipse the career-high 46 points that he supplied for the young Kraken franchise last season.