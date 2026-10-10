Tarasov halted eight of the nine shots on net he saw in Friday's 6-3 loss to Seattle.

Tarasov made his regular-season debut for the Red Wings on Friday, where he entered the contest late in the second period in relief of John Gibson. From the point Tarasov entered the contest to the end of the game, he kept the score even at one goal apiece. The 27-year-old goalie is looking for a fresh start in Motor City, as he struggled at times with the Panthers in 2025-26, compiling a 13-15-3 record, a 3.05 GAA and an .895 save percentage across 33 regular-season starts. Tarasov is slated to make his first start for the Wings against Montreal on Saturday, but he's a risky fantasy option until Detroit can turn things around defensively.