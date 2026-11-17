Tarasov will draw the home start in Wednesday's clash against the Bruins, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Tarasov is slated to make his sixth appearances over the Red Wings' last eight games after he posted a 31-save shutout against the Lightning on Saturday. Overall, the 27-year-old backstop has a 3-3-2 record, a 1.84 GAA, two shutouts and a .931 save percentage over nine appearances this season. Given his success in limited opportunities this season, Tarasov is a solid streaming option in fantasy for Wednesday's clash against the Bruins, who will be playing on the second half of a back-to-back.