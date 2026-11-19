Tarasov stopped 27 of 30 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Tarasov has generally played well lately, and this was his second straight start after he shut out the Lightning on Saturday. This outing didn't go as well, but it was more due to a lack of offense for the Red Wings. Tarasov is 3-4-2 with a 1.98 GAA and a .927 save percentage across 10 games (eight starts) on the year. He's outplayed John Gibson and could start to push closer to a timeshare role. The Red Wings' next game is Saturday at home versus the Islanders.