Tarasov stopped 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche's power play came alive, converting three times against Tarasov. This was the 27-year-old goalie's third straight loss, though it was the first time all season he's allowed more than three goals in a game. He's now 2-3-2 with a 2.10 GAA and a .919 save percentage over eight outings (six starts). Given Tarasov's strong play between the pipes, he could start to chip away at John Gibson's (lower body) starting role once the latter goalie is healthy again. The Red Wings' road trip continues versus the Blues on Tuesday.