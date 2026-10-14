Tarasov will be between the pipes at home against the Flyers on Thursday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Tarasov registered a 30-save shutout performance against the Canadiens on Oct. 10, but fell in the shootout, saddling him with an overtime loss. It was an impressive outing for the 27-year-old backstop, though he is likely still behind veteran John Gibson on the Wings' goalie depth chart. Still, if Tarasov can string together some high-end performances, he could force his way into more opportunities in the future.