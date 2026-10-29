Tarasov (undisclosed) has been cleared to play in Thursday's home clash against the Blackhawks, per Ansar Khan of MLive.com.

Tarasov is set to back up John Gibson on Thursday, meaning Michal Postava will return to AHL Grand Rapids. The 27-year-old Tarasov has missed each of the last three games with an undisclosed injury, which he sustained in an overtime loss to Seattle on Oct. 20. Overall, he's been a great option between the pipes when healthy, as he's posted a 1-0-2 record, a 1.40 GAA and a .940 save percentage across four appearances. While he'll likely just watch Thursday's contest, he'll have a solid chance to appear in Saturday's clash against the Blues.