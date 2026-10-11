Tarasov stopped all 30 shots he faced in Saturday's 1-0 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Tarasov delivered a flawless performance through regulation and overtime, turning aside 25 even-strength shots and five power-play shots, matching Jacob Fowler save for save throughout the contest. However, Detroit couldn't find the back of the net, and Tarasov was eventually beaten by Zachary Bolduc in the sixth round of the shootout. This was Tarasov's first start with the Red Wings and his second appearance, as he had previously featured in relief in the 6-3 loss to the Kraken on Oct. 9, when he stopped eight of nine shots he faced. The 27-year-old should remain as the Red Wings' No. 2 goaltender behind John Gibson despite back-to-back strong displays.