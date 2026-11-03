Tarasov made 23 saves in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Seeing his first action since Oct. 20 after recovering from an undisclosed injury, Tarasov gave up a goal in each period but got powered to a victory over the team he played for in 2025-26 when the Red Wings struck three times in the third. The 27-year-old netminder has yet to take a regulation loss this season, going 2-0-2 in five appearances with a 1.75 GAA and .927 save percentage, and if Tarasov can stay healthy and effective, he could push John Gibson (3.36 GAA, .860 save percentage in 10 outings) for the top job in the Detroit crease.