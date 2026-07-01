Red Wings' Daniil Tarasov: Signs with Wings

Tarasov inked a one-year, $2 million contract with Detroit on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Tarasov figures to replace Cam Talbot as the No. 2 option behind John Gibson this year, and could become the heir apparent with a strong year. With the Panthers last season, the 27-year-old Tarasov went 13-15-3 with a 3.05 GAA, though he was playing behind a roster decimated by injuries. Look for Tarasov to get a similar workload this season, though he could play himself into more of a split share.