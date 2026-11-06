Tarasov stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Tarasov kept Vegas scoreless through 40 minutes and finished with a .941 save percentage, but Trevor Connelly's late winner denied him a positive result. The netminder delivered an encouraging performance despite falling to 2-2-2, particularly with John Gibson (lower body) currently carrying a day-to-day status. Tarasov has posted a save percentage of .920 or higher in his last two starts and in four of his seven outings this season. He's made three starts in a row and should continue to see more playing time until Gibson is ready to return.