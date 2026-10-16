Tarasov stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Tarasov delivered a steady performance, posting a .944 save percentage to help Detroit snap a three-game winless streak. The netminder surrendered his only goal late in the first period when Matvei Michkov converted a loose puck near the crease. Tarasov faced a relatively light workload but made the necessary saves to secure the victory, strengthening his case for additional starts. He's 1-0-1 with a 0.80 GAA and a .965 save percentage in three outings, but he should remain the Red Wings' No. 2 option between the posts behind John Gibson.