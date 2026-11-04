Tarasov made 12 saves in relief after entering Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay to start the second period. He allowed one goal in a 4-2 loss.

John Gibson didn't return to the ice after the first intermission with what was described as a lower-body injury. There was no update on the starter's health after the game, but head coach Todd McLellan said Tarasov will be in line for extra games. The big goalie has been sharp this season. Tarasov is 2-1-2 with one shutout, a 1.74 GAA and .927 save percentage. This may be the opportunity he needs to showcase his ability.