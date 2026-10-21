Tarasov allowed three goals on 27 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kraken.

Things started poorly for Tarasov, and he gave up all three goals against across the first two periods. The Red Wings were able to rally in the third to force overtime, but Tarasov stopped just two of four shootout attempts to get stuck with the loss. He's now allowed five goals on 84 shots across four appearances this season. Tarasov has started to alternate starts with John Gibson, which would lead to a predictable workload if the pattern continues. Should that happen, Tarasov would draw a favorable road start in Calgary on Saturday.