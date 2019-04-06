DeKeyser (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup to face the Sabres on Saturday, Dave Hogg of NHL.com reports.

Even if DeKeyser was healthy, he'd likely give way to young prospects that need the top-level experience. The Michigan native produced five goals and 15 assists to go along with a plus-2 rating over 52 games as part of the 2018-19 campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories