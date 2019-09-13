DeKeyser (lower body) is good to go for training camp, according to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.

DeKeyser was limited to 52 games in the 2018-19 campaign, but he still enjoyed one of his most productive seasons based on an output of 20 points (five goals, 15 assists). The Detroit native is best reserved for deep leagues that give bonuses for hits and blocked shots -- he had 79 and 94 of those, respectively, last season.