Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All set for training camp
DeKeyser (lower body) is good to go for training camp, according to Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site.
DeKeyser was limited to 52 games in the 2018-19 campaign, but he still enjoyed one of his most productive seasons based on an output of 20 points (five goals, 15 assists). The Detroit native is best reserved for deep leagues that give bonuses for hits and blocked shots -- he had 79 and 94 of those, respectively, last season.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: All but ruled out for finale•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Another absence expected•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Leaves with lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Makes impact in win•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Shakes off slump•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.