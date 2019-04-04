Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Another absence expected
DeKeyser (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup against the Penguins on Thursday.
Even though the Red Wings have a chance to claim their longest winning streak in seven-plus season (seven games), DeKeyser will continue focusing on his recovery. The likes of Jake Chelios, Joe Hicketts and Dylan McIlrath will see additional minutes in DeKeyser's absence with just two games to go.
