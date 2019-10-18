Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Back on the blueline
DeKeyser (upper body) had three blocked shots and one shot on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.
The 29-year-old missed the previous two games with an upper-body injury, but was cleared to play Thursday and logged 22:41 of ice time, the most on the Red Wings. With five goals and 20 points in 52 games last season, DeKeyser isn't a big point producer but his return to the lineup helps stabilize the Detroit blueline in front of goaltenders Jimmy Howard and Jonathan Bernier.
