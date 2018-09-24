Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Contributes apple in victory
DeKeyser generated a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-2 preseason road win over the Penguins.
Red Wings GM Ken Holland has an affinity for home-grown talent, which might partially explain why DeKeyser -- who was born in Detroit -- has been with the club for six years running. The Western Michigan University product needs one more point to reach 100 for his career, having compiled 24 goals and 75 assists through 381 games to date.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Won't let up despite team's poor standing•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Scores, steps in front of seven shots•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Sudden scoring surge•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Morphing into one-dimensional player•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Pots first goal of his campaign•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Will return Sunday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...