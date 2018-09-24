DeKeyser generated a secondary assist in Sunday's 3-2 preseason road win over the Penguins.

Red Wings GM Ken Holland has an affinity for home-grown talent, which might partially explain why DeKeyser -- who was born in Detroit -- has been with the club for six years running. The Western Michigan University product needs one more point to reach 100 for his career, having compiled 24 goals and 75 assists through 381 games to date.