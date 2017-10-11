DeKeyser (lower body) is labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road contest versus the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.

The top-four blueliner sustained his injury in Tuesday's loss to the Stars. DeKeyser's accumulated 10 blocked shots and nine hits through the first three games, but is still looking for his first shot on goal. As a result, it's going to be hard to trust the Western Michigan product in fantasy unless your league happens to heavily reward defensive contributions.