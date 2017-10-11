Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Day-to-day with lower-body issue
DeKeyser (lower body) is labeled day-to-day ahead of Thursday's road contest versus the Coyotes, Ansar Khan of MLive.com reports.
The top-four blueliner sustained his injury in Tuesday's loss to the Stars. DeKeyser's accumulated 10 blocked shots and nine hits through the first three games, but is still looking for his first shot on goal. As a result, it's going to be hard to trust the Western Michigan product in fantasy unless your league happens to heavily reward defensive contributions.
More News
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Likely to join Green on top pair•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Unlikely to be available to Vegas•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Solid defensively at Worlds•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Taking part in World Championship•
-
Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Chips in helper against Hurricanes•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...