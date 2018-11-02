DeKeyser (hand) said he'll be ready for Saturday's home game against the Oilers, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.

DeKeyser will return from an eight-game injury layoff in time to take on an Oilers team that slammed the door on the Blackhawks with a 4-0 shutout Thursday evening. Of course, the Red Wings have won three straight games, and there's really no fear that DeKeyser reentering the lineup will break up the positive momentum. Instead, he's likely to reprise his role as a physical two-way defenseman and log big minutes in his return to action.