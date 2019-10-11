Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Dishing at impressive clip
DeKeyser registered two assists and a plus-3 rating Thursday in a 4-2 road win over the Canadiens.
Despite the relatively high score for the visitors, DeKeyser was the only Red Wing to deliver a two-point performance in this one. The Detroit native is off to a terrific start, as he's unselfishly provided four helpers in just as many games.
