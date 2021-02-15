DeKeyser cleared waivers and was assigned to the taxi squad Monday.
DeKeyser won't play in Monday's game versus the Blackhawks. The 30-year-old is signed through next season at a cap hit of $5 million AAV. He's played just 10 games this year, recording a goal and 12 blocked shots.
