DeKeyser has one assist, seven hits, eight blocked shots and 11 PIM over his first four games of the 2018-19 season.

With Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill frantically trying to patch up a blue line that's been decimated by injuries, DeKeyser has averaged 23:46 of ice time per game. That's serious playing time, but expect that figure to dip once Mike Green (illness), Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) and Trevor Daley (lower body) -- among other injured Detroit rearguards -- round into playing shape. DeKeyser's career high in points is 31; he put up a pair of goals and 29 helpers for the Wings back in 2014-15.