Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Exits contest with upper-body injury
DeKeyser sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's road game against the Sabres. He will not return.
DeKeyser left after 1:31 of ice time. Not counting career AHLer Brian Lashoff (undisclosed), he's the sixth Red Wings blueliner to face one type of issue or another since the Oct. 4 season opener.
