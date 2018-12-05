Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Exits game with injury
DeKeyser won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning after suffering a lower-body injury, he reports.
It's unclear what exactly is bothering DeKeyser, but the news surfaced while the game was within a goal so it's likely more than just precautionary. DeKeyser's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Maple Leafs or else the team may need to dip into AHL Grand Rapids.
