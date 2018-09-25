Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser: Expected to play Opening Night
DeKeyser (upper body) should be ready to face the Blue Jackets on Oct. 4 for the regular-season home opener, Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News reports.
This implies that DeKeyser is at risk of missing the remaining four preseason contests, but either way, his job at the top level is safe. A no-frills two-way contributor, Danny D has compiled 99 points and 615 blocked shots over 381 career contests in the NHL.
